The World No.1 thinks that this year's tournament in November will carry less hype, which could help him finally slip into a Green Jacket

McIlroy: November Masters Could Help Me Win Green Jacket

Rory McIlroy has said that The Masters taking place in November could be what he needs to win the Green Jacket.

The four-time Major winner is only a victory at Augusta away to becoming the sixth man in history to win all four of golf’s modern day Majors.

Each and every year since 2015, Rory has come into The Masters, the first Major in eight months, with the eyes of the world on him to see if he can finally claim that Green Jacket.

The pressure has ultimately been getting to him, as he is still yet to win there despite not finishing outside of the top 25 since 2012.

The World No.1 has played in 11 Masters tournaments and has missed just one cut, finishing outside of the top 25 once and he also has five top-10s there.

Many believe course is made for him with his supreme long game and ability to draw the ball, something that comes in handy when manoeuvring the ball through those gorgeous Georgia pines.

Does he have a Augusta monkey on his back? Possibly.

Will a November Masters help take some of the pressure off of him? Will playing a USPGA, US Open and Ryder Cup prior to the event help his cause? He thinks so.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“It will be a different feel,” McIlroy told Michelle Wie on a Nike Instagram Live chat.

“Two of the majors will have already been played, hopefully the Ryder Cup’s already been played.

“People will be in their routine and in the flow a little bit more.

“I always feel there’s this bit of anticipation going into Augusta, the first big event of the year.

“There’s all this hype. I don’t think it will feel like that this year, it will feel different but it’s something I’m looking forward to.

“It’s going to be a different Masters this year but personally, maybe selfishly, that’s what I need to get the jacket.”

Related: McIlroy’s 2011 Augusta National Meltdown

Subscribe To Golf Monthly Magazine Subscription Offer!

Do you think McIlroy has a better chance to win The Masters due to its postponement? Let us know on social media

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram