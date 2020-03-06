The World Number One has reiterated his comments on the Premier Golf League

McIlroy On PGL: ‘Didn’t Like Where The Money Was Coming From’

Rory McIlroy has reiterated his comments on the Premier Golf League, saying that he is glad that he was the first one to speak out against it.

The World No.1, speaking with Golf Central after his opening 66 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, also said that he didn’t like where the money was coming from.

The newly-proposed Premier Golf League would have 48 players contracted to play in 18 tournaments.

It has a number of funders, including the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which we believe is what McIlroy was referring to.

“The reason I said what I said is because, we were in Mexico a couple of weeks ago and some people decided not to go, but that was their choice,” McIlroy said on the Golf Channel’s Golf Central programme about his initial PGL comments.

At the WGC-Mexico Championship, he said that he was “out” and that the more he thought about it, the more he didn’t like it.

“That was the freedom they had, they have autonomy over their schedule, and they can pick and choose when and where they want to play,” he continued.

“Where, we go to this new league, that’s not going to be the case.

“You are going to be contracted to play 18 events, they’re going to tell you where and when you should be there, and as a golfer and an independent contractor, I didn’t like the sound of that.

“I didn’t really like where the money was coming from either, and I wanted to be the first one to speak out against it, and I’m glad that I have,” McIlroy said.

