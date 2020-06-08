The world's top three players make up a featured group in Thursday's PGA Tour restart

McIlroy, Rahm And Koepka To Play Together In Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour returns this week and there is a mammoth group for fans to watch over the first two days.

The world’s top three players in Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka will play together in one of the four big featured groups.

McIlroy enters the tournament as favourite after six consecutive top-five finishes, whilst Jon Rahm could overtake him as World No.1 with a win.

Brooks Koepka, who was runner-up in 2018, will hope to win for the first time since his WGC victory last July.

The PGA Tour restart features all five of the world’s top five players and 15 of the world’s top 20 in total.

As well as the marquee trio, there are three other featured groups –

Thomas, Fowler and Spieth

Rose, DJ and DeChambeau

Mickelson, Woodland, Na

Coverage will be on Sky Sports in the UK.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Related: How to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge

The PGA Tour gets back underway this week at Colonial in Fort Worth, Texas after being paused for three months due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The first four events will take place without crowds, although the PGA Tour has formally announced that the Memorial Tournament starting 16th July will allow fans on-site.

Related: All you need to know about the PGA Tour restart

Next week’s event will be the RBC Heritage, followed by the Travelers Championship and the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

The Official World Golf Ranking is also resuming this week, although that announcement was hit with criticism from European Tour players.

The European Tour is getting back underway next month with a six-event UK swing, starting with the British Masters at Close House.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram