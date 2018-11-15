The four-time major winner says "Everyone has to look out for themselves and next year I'm looking out for me"

McIlroy Responds To 2019 Schedule Criticisms

Rory McIlroy has responded to criticisms over his 2019 schedule which could possibly see him play just two regular European Tour events.

If he were to play just two regular European Tour events he would relinquish the chance to become a European Ryder Cup Captain or Vice Captain in the future due to a new rule.

However, on captaining his continent McIlroy didn’t seem too bothered, telling the BBC’s Iain Carter, “It’s 20 years away.”

Paul McGinley has described McIlroy’s possible 2019 schedule as “very disappointing.”

The four-time major winner says he’ll begin the year in Hawaii at the PGA Tour’s Tournament of Champions before taking a prolonged break which will see him play again in March at the Players Championship as the PGA Tour’s biggest events get underway.

McIlroy is reported to be playing the Omega European Masters due to sponsorship requirements and then the Scottish Open.

He is said to be skipping the Irish Open, which will be hosted by Paul McGinley.

Those two are the only European Tour events he currently has on his schedule.