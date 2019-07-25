Rory approached the Majors like they were normal events this year which he has admitted was the wrong strategy

McIlroy: Strategy Of Downplaying Majors Didn’t Work

Rory McIlroy tees it up in Memphis this week at the WGC-FedEx St Jude Invitational knowing that he hasn’t added to his Major tally in 2019.

The Northern Irishman has now gone five full seasons without winning a big one after capturing two in a row at the 2014 Open and USPGA Championships.

The 30-year-old said before the Masters earlier this year that he has begun meditating and reading books in what appeared to be a new McIlroy with a new mindset.

However, he revealed at the WGC this week that he got his strategy of downplaying the Majors wrong.

“I think I’ve learned a lot in the four Majors this year in terms of how I’ve started, how I’ve played in them, how I’ve tried to approach them.

“I almost tried to downplay the Majors this year, tried to treat them like every other event and I’ve realised they’re not, they’re not like any other event.

“You need to have a certain mindset, you need to prepare differently.

“I tried a sort of different strategy this year, it didn’t quite work for me.

“I just have to reassess that going forward.”

The former World Number One also spoke about his second round at Royal Portrush where he shot a 65 to miss the cut by one.

McIlroy was cheered on by the entire crowd and golfing world in his quest to make the cut and he broke down in tears post-round after the support “hit him like a ton of bricks.”

“I guess at the end of the day, I didn’t think I meant as much to them [the fans] and I realised that they mean more to me than I thought they did,” said McIlroy.

“So I think it went both ways and it was really nice.

“I had to probably stop myself from crying about four times on the back nine not because of the situation I found myself in, but just because of the support.”

Rory has still had a phenomenal season in 2019 with two wins and nine top-10s from 14 events, but it is the Majors that really count for him and this year will ultimately be remembered for his shortcomings at Augusta, Bethpage, Pebble Beach and Portrush.