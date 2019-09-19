The pair will play with Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day in a skins game prior to the Zozo Championship

McIlroy Woods Japan Skins Match Confirmed

A skins match between Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Hideki Matsuyama and Jason Day has been confirmed for Japan next month.

The event, known as ‘The Challenge: Japan Skins’, has been organised by GOLFTV and will be broadcast on the subscription app.

It will take place at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan on the 21st October, the Monday of tournament week at the Zozo Championship.

The Zozo is a new event for the 2019/20 season and will be the first ever PGA Tour event staged in Japan.

The field for the Zozo Championship is super-strong with all four skins competitors playing amongst many others for a purse of $9.75m, one of the biggest in golf outside of the Majors.

GOLFTV says that the skins game marks the first in a series of annual Challenge events.

The Challenge will include in-match challenges and ‘surprises’ and will even finish under floodlights.

Each hole will be assigned an increasing monetary value as the competition plays out.

The format features the traditional skins rules – players need to win a hole outright to take a skin, with tied holes resulting in the skin being rolled over.

It will begin at 5am UK time (1pm Japan local time) and will be broadcast live on GOLFTV which costs £4.99 per month.

The Challenge and the Zozo Championship sees Tiger Woods compete in Japan for the first time in more than 13 years.

It is also the first televised exhibition match of Rory McIlroy, Jason Day and Hideki Matsuyama’s careers.

“I haven’t been back to Japan since 2006 and the golf fans there are some of the best in the world,” Woods said.

“It’s a unique format and a top field with Rory, Jason and Hideki. I can’t wait to play against them on a global stage.

“I haven’t played a skins format in quite some time, so it will be fun to try something a little different and add a few strategic elements as we compete.

There has already been some friendly banter between us and that will continue until we get to the first tee.”

“There are so many fun elements to The Challenge that will have me wanting to take home that title – playing with Hideki on his home turf; Tiger coming back to Japan with a Green Jacket—the motivation is certainly there for me, and I’m a huge fan of the skins format,” McIlroy said.

“I love the way it rewards attacking play and think it suits my game quite well. Any time I can go directly at pins to try and make birdies and eagles, I think it puts me at an advantage.

“The other fun thing about skins is how you find yourself rooting for the other guys if you’re not in a position to win the hole.

“You’re hoping they can tie with someone else so you can play for that skin on the next hole.

“With the skins format, you’re always in it until the end.”