Harry Diamond will spend two weeks in quarantine to be ready for Colonial.

McIlroy’s Caddie To Quarantine In The US Ahead Of PGA Tour Restart

Rory McIlroy‘s caddie Harry Diamond will spend two weeks quarantining in McIlroy’s guest house in Florida to be ready for the PGA Tour restart on the 11th of June.

“We will be able to get Harry on the bag,” said Northern Ireland’s McIlroy.

Players and caddies based outside of the United States must quarantine in America before being able to compete. Given players like Tommy Fleetwood and Matt Fitzpatrick are based outside of the U.S. it will be interesting to see what some players decide to do in the coming weeks.

McIlroy is set to play the first three events of the PGA Tour restart, the first of which is the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial Country Club. The next two events are the RBC Heritage and the Travellers Championship.

“We have a guest house that he can quarantine in and make sure he does all the necessary things that he needs to do to caddie for the next few weeks,” added McIlroy.

“The only tough thing is he has to come over and quarantine here for two weeks and then it looks like he will have to quarantine for two weeks on the other side as well.

“So for a three-tournament stretch it is actually seven weeks for him, but hopefully some of those rules could be lifted between now and then.”

The government guidelines in the UK say that anyone travelling into the UK from abroad after the 8th of June must self-isolate for 14 days.

McIlroy, after competing in the TaylorMade Driving Relief Skins Match which raised over $5 million for Covid-19 relief efforts, appears to be ready to get back into PGA Tour competition.

“It’s going to be different. Obviously there will be no fans, but there will still be the normal things that you would expect such as TV cameras,” he said.

“I’m excited to play again, to get back out there and compete. The PGA Tour have taken the necessary precautions to make sure that we can play in a safe environment.”

