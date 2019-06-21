The amateur sensation has JP Fitzgerald on the bag for his pro debut

McIlroy’s Former Caddie JP Fitzgerald Working With Matt Wolff

Rory McIlroy‘s former caddie JP Fitzgerald is back in work this week, caddying for Matthew Wolff in his professional debut at the Travelers Championship.

Fitzgerald has been out of work since the 2017 Open Championship when he and McIlroy parted ways after 10 years.

McIlroy wanted to take ownership of his game so employed his best friend Harry Diamond, and the pair have won three PGA Tour titles together since.

Wolff makes his professional debut this week after winning the NCAA Divison 1 championship in America, the most prestigious collegiate tournament.

The 20-year-old won that title by five strokes which was the largest winning margin since 2004.

As well as that, he also picked up the Jack Nicklaus and Fred Haskins Awards that honour the top collegiate golfer in the country.

The former world no.2 amateur is teeing it up on the PGA Tour in six of the next seven weeks in an attempt to earn enough FedExCup points to earn his 2019/20 PGA Tour card or qualify for the Korn Ferry (formerly Web.com) Tour Finals.

Fitzgerald has now been out of work for the best part of two years, although he likely hasn’t struggled.

He famously texted McIlroy in 2016 that a “tsunami” had hit his bank account after Rory won the FedEx Cup and $10m bonus, of which Fitzgerald pocketed 10%.

“I think his words were, ‘A tsunami just hit my bank account, so thank you very much’,” McIlroy said in 2016.

McIlroy and JP worked together for 10 years, with the pair winning four Majors together and a whole host of other titles including three Race to Dubai trophies as well as 95 weeks atop the Official World Golf Ranking.