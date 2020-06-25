The two-time LET winner shot three under to beat Liz Young and Samantha Fuller by two

Meg MacLaren Wins Moor Park Justin Rose Ladies Series Event

Meg MacLaren made five birdies and an eagle to win the second Justin Rose Ladies Series event at Moor Park Golf Club.

MacLaren came out of the blocks quickly with a birdie on the 1st and an eagle on the 4th and then made back-to-back birdies to reach five under after six holes.

The Englishwoman made a 2 at the par 3 10th hole to reach six under before a double-bogey at the 11th halted her progress after a two-stroke penalty.

MacLaren bogeyed the next two holes to drop back to two under but a bounce-back birdie at the 15th got her to minus three.

She parred the final three holes to post a 69, which was enough to win by two strokes.

It caps off a brilliant few days for the 26-year-old who finished T8th on the mixed-gender Clutch Pro Tour earlier this week at Sandwell Park GC, where she made back-to-back eagles on her front nine.

The 2018 and 2019 Ladies New South Wales Open winner finished two clear of Liz Young and amateur Samantha Fuller at Moor Park.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Young, who was instrumental in building the first tournament at Brokenhurst Manor, was also runner-up in the opening event after losing out to Charley Hull in a playoff.

Hull was one of three players, along with Inci Mehmet and Rachel Drummond, to have played 36 holes today after teeing it up at the Worplesdon Pro-Am earlier in aide of Dan’s Fund For Burns, which supports people with burn injuries, and the Rainbow Trust Covid-19 Emergency Appeal, which supports seriously ill children and their families.

She had a very up-and-down round, with her first par coming at the 12th after four birdies and seven bogeys in her opening 11 holes.

The four-time Solheim Cup player birdied the 13th and 14th to get back to one over before parring her way in to finish T7th.

Liz Young moves top of the Order of Merit ahead of Hull and MacLaren.

The next Justin Rose Ladies Series tournament takes place at The Buckinghamshire Golf Club on 2nd July.

