Mel Reid And Alice Hewson Sign With Wasserman Management

English golfers Mel Reid and Alice Hewson have signed with Wasserman management, joining the likes of Rickie Fowler, Tony Finau, Viktor Hovland, Bernd Wiesberger, Andy Sullivan, Jennifer Kupcho and Morgan Pressel.

After winning the Ladies Amateur Championship, Alice Hewson turned to professional play in September 2019 and has made an historic start to her tour career.

The 22-year-old from Hertfordshire placed second in her first event as a professional and first in her first-ever LET event, the 2020 South African Open.

Hewson now has full status on the LET & Symetra Tours. She also made history by becoming the first ever British female to play competitive golf at Augusta during the Women’s Amateur tournament at Augusta National in 2019.

“We are delighted that Alice has recently joined Wasserman,” said Brendan Taylor, Executive Vice President, Golf.

“We closely followed her accomplishments as an amateur and were extremely impressed with her win at the South African Open, in her first professional start on the LET.

“She is an incredible talent and we look forward to helping her achieve her goals in professional golf.”

A six-time Ladies European Tour winner, Mel Reid has been a star since she turned professional in 2007.

Reid earned the coveted LET Rookie of the Year honour in 2008 and has continued to become a global steward of the game with three Solheim Cup appearances in 2011, 2015 and 2017.

She also served as Vice Captain for the European team in 2019. Major highlights include a top-three finish at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship in 2019 and a top-ten finish at the Women’s British Open in 2015.

While both women hail from the UK, they also have strong ties to the United States, with Hewson graduating from Clemson University, where she was voted three-time first-team All-ACC and is the only player in Clemson history to accomplish the feat.

Reid is based in Jupiter, FL following her transition to the LPGA Tour in 2017.

Wasserman has offices in both Los Angeles and London.

On working with Reid, Cosette Chaput, Senior Director, Golf added, “Mel is a force on and off the course and a champion in every sense of the word. Her talent and drive, as well as her dedication to growing the game are unparalleled. She’s an incredible addition to Wasserman’s world-class representation of strong women in sports.”

“I have long admired Wasserman’s commitment to representing the best talent in the world and couldn’t wait to join the team,” said Reid. “I’m eager for a partnership that will support my game while also strengthening my platform to create meaningful conversations and change.”

“I am delighted to be joining the Wasserman team and I am really looking forward to working with Brendan and Fiona,” said Hewson. “I feel that Wasserman’s dedication to supporting women in sport through their women-focused division, The Collective, is great for the game. Wasserman being a global organisation matches my ambition to be a success on the world stage and I am looking forward to a long and successful partnership.”

