Mel Reid Comes Out As Gay: “Be Proud Of Who You Are”

Six-time Ladies European Tour winner and three-time Solheim Cup player Mel Reid has come out as as gay.

In an interview with Athlete’s Ally, Reid confirmed she was gay, urging people to “be proud of who you are.”

The Englishwoman revealed that she knew she was gay from a young age and fell in love with a woman in her early days on Tour, which her very liberal family couldn’t have been better about.

It took her six months to finally come to the decision to be open to the media and public after her best friend suggested the idea.

“The Tour is a very welcoming community and it’s rare that anyone has an issue with sexuality or openly express any issues,” she told Athlete’s Ally.

“The only problem we run into is that being gay is still illegal or frowned upon in certain countries we play in.”

Reid has come out to show people who she really is, and sponsors too, as she doesn’t want to fake it anymore.

She said male-dominated sponsors who are looking for certain types of players put her off of coming out.

“I protected my sexuality for a long time because I thought I had to in order to help my career and to get more sponsors,” she said.

“But then I started to wonder why these companies would want to sponsor me and have me represent them if I can’t be my authentic self.

“There is only one of you in the world and you have one life, so be the best version of yourself and be proud of who you are.”