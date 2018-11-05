The six-time LET Tour winner finished 5th in the final Q-Series

Mel Reid Earns LPGA Tour Card

England’s Mel Reid has earned her LPGA Tour card for the 2019 season after coming through the eight-round Q-Series.

The six-time LET winner finished fifth in the 102-person field with the top 45 and ties earning an LPGA Tour card.

Reid finished at eight under par for the eight rounds with scores of 75, 69, 69, 67, 72, 71, 71 and 74.

The first four rounds took place over Pinehurst’s number six course with the final four rounds on number seven.

Reid’s best round came in the fourth round on Pinehurst’s number six course where she shot eight under par in a stretch of 11 holes.

The 31-year-old did play on the LPGA Tour last season with a conditional membership, but struggled with just one top 10 and 13 missed cuts.

However, the Englishwoman teamed up with Spaniard Jorge Parada earlier this year and the pair made some major swing changes which are now reaping the rewards.

Parada, from Spain, is the Head of Instruction at Liberty National and has coached numerous professionals including Russell Knox, Jonas Blixt, Anna Nordqvist and David Lingmerth.

Mel Reid on the LET Tour: ‘Players are having to get part-time jobs’

“Never worked so hard. I don’t know how he’s managed to get me working so hard, but he’s managed to tap into something,” Reid told the Golf Channel in May.

Reid is a three-time Solheim Cup player and now at 31, with over 10 years of professional golf under her belt, you really feel that she can start making major strides in her career.