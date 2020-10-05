Mel Reid won her first LPGA Tournament at the Shoprite Classic

England’s Mel Reid Wins First LPGA Tournament

England’s Mel Reid won her first LPGA Tournament – winning the Shoprite Classic by two shots from Jennifer Kupcho in New Jersey.

The Englishwoman was one shot in the lead after 54 holes – a margin that will have played on her mind having let a two shot 54-hole lead slip in an LPGA Tour event last month.

She started well by birdieing two of the first three holes, but following a couple of bogeys it was a run of four birdies in five holes from the 8th that really stamped her authority on the tournament.

Related: Amazon Prime Day Golf Deals

Kupcho, who you may remember won the inaugural Augusat National Women’s Amateur last year, played some decent golf shooting 68 – but couldn’t draw level with Reid at any time in the final round.

Even a bogey on 17 for Reid didn’t change the momentum of the event and with a birdie on 18 she took the victory by two.

Golf Monthly Instruction

It’s a huge relief,” said Reid, “It’s so emotional. I just wanted to kind of redeem myself. I’m proud how I handled myself.”

This is yet more success for English female golfers in the States and comes just a fortnight after Georgia Hall won in America for the first time herself.

It just so happened we spoke to Reid just a month ago where she spoke about how she felt she was only just starting off in her career.

“I’m 32, I’m probably considered one of the older players out there now which is kind of crazy. I certainly think that from an athletic point of view I’m one of the fittest so as long as I can keep healthy, who knows how long I can be playing for.”

You can read the whole interview that we had with Mel or you can listen to our interview with Mel on the Golf Monthly Clubhouse Podcast (Starts at 23mins 17 seconds):

Keep up to date with all the latest golf news with Golf Monthly’s social media channels – search for us on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.