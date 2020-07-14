The PGA Tour are back at Muirfield Village - just a week after their last visit - for the Memorial Tournament 2020

Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips 2020

Ever get that feeling of deja vu? Just a week after Muirfield Village hosted a tournament, with Collin Morikawa winning the Workday Charity Open, we are back at the venue for the Memorial Tournament.

There is a strong field in attendance with Bryson Dechambeau the favourite (10/1 with William Hill) and Rory McIlroy (13/1 with Bet365) also well fancied.

Last year Patrick Cantlay impressively won the event and he is 14/1 with Betfred to win it again this year.

Of course if you think Morikawa can go back-to-back on the same course in consecutive weeks then Betfair has him at 22/1.

The GM Tipster took some each way money last week – check out his latest tips and his results for the year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Memorial Tournament Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Viktor Hovland 4 points each way at 22/1 with Betfred – The Norwegian continues to impress during his short PGA Tour career. Five straight top 25 finishes – he was 3rd last week, and I expect him to continue his consistency. Don’t forget, with Betfred you can get £40 in Free Bets when you bet just £10

Webb Simpson 3 points each way at 28/1 with Bet365 – Ridiculous odds – in his last 10 events he has had three top 3s including two victories. He could actually go to number one in the world this week if he wins and other results go his way. What’s more, Bet365 will match your first deposit up to £100, so you could get up to £100 in Free Bet credits.

Gary Woodland 2 points each way at 40/1 with William Hill – I was mightily impressed by the slimline American last week on his way to finishing 5th. Has had four top 25 finishes in this event over the years . William Hill is offering 2 £15 bets when you place a first bet of £10.

Jason Dufner 1 point each way at 450/1 with Betfair – Won here back in 2017 and was 7th here last year. Has made a few cuts but nothing spectacular since the end of lockdown. Get £20 in Free Bets for every £50 you bet, and you can do this up to 5 times for a whopping £100 in Free Bets.

