Team Woods finished in 7th place at the PNC Championship, with an emotional Tiger savouring the experience of competing with his son

“Memories For A Lifetime” – Emotional Woods After PNC Championship

An emotional Tiger Woods said that he and his son Charlie have made “memories for a lifetime” after competing together in the PNC Championship.

The Woods duo finished in 7th-place in the 20-team field after shooting 20 under for the two rounds.

Golf fans were excited to see Charlie’s game and it more-than-delivered… We may have another Woods star in the making.

The 11-year-old looks to have the skills to go on and become a very serious player.

“I don’t think words can describe it,” Woods said.

“Just the fact that we were able to have this experience together, Charlie and I, they are memories for a lifetime.”

Charlie became the youngest to compete in PNC Championship history after Stefan Langer, Javier Ballesteros and Thomas Lehman who were all 12-years-old.

He sent social media wild with his impressive swing, club twirls and fist pumps throughout the weekend.

Tiger and Charlie carded consecutive 62s at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The Woods’ fellow tournament debutants Justin and Mike Thomas won the event at 25 under par.

They carded a final round of 57, 15-under-par, in the scramble format to beat Vijay and Qass Singh, who finished with nine consecutive birdies.

