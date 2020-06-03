Points will be earned next week as the PGA and Korn Ferry Tours resume their 2020 seasons

Men’s Official World Golf Ranking To Restart Next Week

The Official World Golf Ranking will resume following next week’s PGA Tour restart at Colonial.

The rankings were paused back in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic along with the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking.

The ladies rankings are still paused, but world ranking points for the men will once again be earned during the Charles Schwab Classic next week on the PGA Tour.

The Korn Ferry Tour is also resuming next week with the Korn Ferry Challenge at TPC Sawgrass.

Ranking points will be awarded, divisors will be adjusted and past points will degraded on a weekly basis.

An averaging formula will be used to help mitigate the impact of other tours not yet resuming, with the European Tour not restarting again until the end of July.

Rory McIlroy is the current World No.1, with Jon Rahm second, Brooks Koepka third, Justin Thomas fourth and Dustin Johnson fifth.

Here’s how the top-10 currently looks –

McIlroy has spent 101 weeks as World No.1, the third-longest in history after Tiger Woods (683) and Greg Norman (331).

The LPGA Tour is set to resume on the 23rd July, and there is no current restart for the Ladies European Tour.

OWGR Board Chairman, Peter Dawson, said “The upcoming resumption of play in the United States marks the welcome beginning of the recovery of elite men’s golf from the effects of the pandemic. Many of our sport’s top players will be competing and this merits today’s announcement of the reactivation of the Ranking.

“The safeguards in the OWGR system alongside the continued recognition of the frozen Ranking will help players globally, and the Board will continue to monitor developments in these difficult times”.

