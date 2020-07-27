The American won his first PGA Tour title in seven years

Michael Thompson Wins 3M Open

Michael Thompson played a clutch back nine to win his second PGA Tour title by two strokes at the 3M Open.

It has been a long seven years since the American’s last PGA Tour victory at the Honda Classic but he closed it out with style with two birdies in his last three holes.

He finished at 19 under par to beat Adam Long by two and nine players by three on a tight final day at TPC Twin Cities.

Thompson was holding off a number of players and, at two under for the round, the winning shot came at 16.

He found himself faced with a 40 yard bunker shot, the most difficult shot in golf, on the driveable par-4 and he executed it to perfection to leave a tap-in birdie.

A par on 17 kept him one clear and he played the closing par-5 conservatively and holed from 15 feet for a winning birdie.

He was extremely emotional after the putt went in, with his family at home including his three-year-old son and newly-adopted daughter.

Thompson also qualifies for this week’s WGC, next week’s USPGA Championship and the US Open at Winged Foot, which is his favourite golf course in the world.

He now also has job security until 2023 and moves up to 99th in the world.

“I played really solid golf. I think I only had three bogeys all week. Just really stuck to my game, played Michael Thompson golf, allowed my putter to speak volumes, I think,” he said.

“To hit those shots coming down the stretch, those last two holes are not easy.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I mean, you’ve got to step up and hit a good tee shot and even the layup you’ve got to hit a good shot, and then to put myself in a position to have a 15-footer where all I have to do is lag it up there, uphill right-to-left putt, I mean, I couldn’t have asked for a more perfect scenario to finish a tournament. To see that go in was just relieving.

“Man, I am champing at the bit to go prove myself again really.

“Next week is another opportunity on a golf course that I absolutely love. Winged Foot for the US Open is my favourite golf course in the entire world.

“I mean, you couldn’t have written a better script for where I’m at right now.”

3M Open Leaderboard

1 Michael Thompson -19

2 Adam Long -17

3 Tony Finau -16

3 Charl Schwartzel -16

3 Emiliano Grillo -16

3 Charles Howell III -16

3 Richy Werenski -16

3 Robby Shelton -16

3 Alex Noren -16

3 Max Homa -16

3 Cameron Tringale -16

