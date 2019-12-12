WATCH: Mickelson Cheers On USA From Home In Stars And Stripes Onesie

Lefty, sporting some patriotic pyjamas, was watching the Presidents Cup from home after missing out on the team

Phil Mickelson posted a video on social media of him cheering on the USA Presidents Cup team from home whilst wearing a stars and stripes onesie.

The 49-year-old has made every American team, Ryder Cup included, since 1994 but failed to make the side this time out after dropping outside of the world’s top 50 for the first time in 26 years.

Lefty won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February but has not recorded a top-10 since.

That means that he is home this week and, whilst sporting some patriotic pyjamas, he drank from a trophy-style cup cheering on his nation from his lavish sofa in front of five huge TV screens.

“Someone’s dealing with some serious FOMO (Fear Of Missing Out),” his wife Amy said behind the camera in a video posted on his social media channels, with the caption “Wish we were there. Amy and I will be cheering hard all week. LETS GO USA!.”

Mickelson replied with, “Let’s go USA!”

Mickelson will have not enjoyed what we watched on day one as the Internationals took a surprising 4-1 lead.

USA’s player-captain Tiger Woods won his opening fourball match with Justin Thomas after making six birdies in 15 holes before the Ernie Els’ team won the next four games.

