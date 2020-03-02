Mickelson posted a funny clip on social media of him driving the 1st green at Pebble after coach Dave Pelz demanded he hit "bombs"

WATCH: Mickelson Drives 1st At Pebble Beach On Simulator

Phil Mickelson knows Pebble Beach quite well having won there on five occasions.

Lefty presumably knows the course like the back of his hand, with experience of which clubs to hit off each tee and which strategies to use when playing the holes.

The 1st hole, the famous dogleg-right opener, is always a lay up to the corner of the dogleg and a short iron in.

However, Mickelson, with his new-found love of hitting bombs, has the firepower to cut the corner and reach the green.

That’s exactly what we saw in a brilliant social media clip posted by the five-time Major winner who not only drove the green, but gave himself a very good look at an eagle 2.

Mickelson explained how he was using short game guru Dave Pelz’s simulator, with ‘Pelzy’ asking the 49-year-old to hit bombs instead of hitting an iron towards the fairway bunker.

“Pelzy, this bomb is for you,” Mickelson said.

“Take this thing right at the pin, I’ve always wanted to do this. I always get called off on it,” Mickelson continued before hitting the drive.

“Just hit a high draw. Oh dear,” he said, calling “get down, get down!”

“That’s all I’m saying,” Mickelson said to the camera after his ball landed very close to the pin.

Phil Mickelson has had an up-and-down 2020 so far with some very good results.

In five starts he has missed three cuts but posted two top-three finishes in Saudi and at the Genesis Invitational.

He is currently ranked 60th in the world.

