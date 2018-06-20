The five-time major winner has revealed that he is embarrassed and disappointed by his episode last week

Mickelson “Embarrassed And Disappointed” After US Open Penalty

Phil Mickelson stole the headlines at Shinnecock Hills last week when he purposely hit a moving ball on the 13th green.

Was it a ‘heads-gone’ moment, a protest to the USGA or an attempt to gain an advantage like he said?

We’ll never fully know but Lefty has now made more comment.

Three days after the tournament’s climax, which saw Brooks Koepka successfully defend the trophy, Mickelson issued a brief statement via text to some media.

Golf.com’s Alan Shipnuck revealed its contents and they were strong words, with the five-time major winner coming across like he regretted the whole situation.

“I know this should’ve come sooner, but it’s taken me a few days to calm down,” Mickelson wrote in the text according to Shipnuck.

“My anger and frustration got the best of me last weekend. I’m embarrassed and disappointed by my actions. It was clearly not my finest moment and I’m sorry.”

Mickelson’s reputation has suffered from this whole episode, bringing unwanted attention and controversy to himself and the game.

He initially said that he hit the moving ball to gain an advantage and that it is something he has thought about before, so was that true?

Or does his “my anger and frustration got the best of me” imply that it was a spur-of-the-moment thing, which his playing partner Andrew Beef Johnston believed, saying “He didn’t mean it. It just happened. End of story.”

Only time will tell, but at least we can respect him for his honesty.