Lefty has come to the realisation that he may never complete the career grand slam

Mickelson – ‘I’m Not Going To Win The US Open’

Phil Mickelson turned up to the US Open last week looking to complete the career grand slam, with only the US Open missing from his Major trophy cabinet.

Lefty won the Pebble Beach Pro-Am earlier this year for the fifth time, but struggled to a T52nd finish in the US Open for a total of four over par.

He tees it up this week in the Travelers Championship, where he revealed that he probably isn’t going to complete the career grand slam.

“I really don’t have many more chances,” he said.

“Probably have to come to the realisation I’m not going to win the U.S. Open.”

Mickelson has finished runner-up six times in his national Open, in 1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013.

One of his closest calls came at Winged Foot in 2006 where he infamously double-bogeyed the 72nd hole to miss out by one.

Next year he’ll be 50 years old but Winged Foot is the venue again, so he’ll surely give himself a chance there.

However, tight fairways and thick rough is always a given in US Opens, and Mickelson clearly isn’t a fan of those golf courses.

Last year, after failing to win a point at the Ryder Cup in Paris, he described the course as “almost unplayable” and said that courses with tight fairways and thick rough were “a waste of my time.”

“I’m 48, I’m not going to play tournaments with rough like that anymore. It’s a waste of my time,” he said after the USA lost 17.5-10.5.

“I’m going to play courses that are playable, and I can play aggressive, attacking, make lots of birdies type of golf I like to play.

“The fairways were 14 to 16 yards wide. The fact is they had brutal rough, almost unplayable and that’s not the way I play.”

