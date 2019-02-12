Mickelson says that he and Woods could be on for "really, really good" years in 2019

Mickelson Predicts Special Year For Himself And Woods

Phil Mickelson won his 44th PGA Tour title after tasting victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the fifth time.

The American is now 48 years of age but despite nearing the twilight of his career, he clearly still has the game and desire to continue at the highest level.

Lefty said after his victory that he, and his old rival Tiger Woods, can still be the best on any given week.

“Even today, if I play my best, if Tiger plays his best, it’s good enough to win on any week.”

He ackowledges the strength in depth of the game now which has so much young talent, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele all nearly half his age.

However, Mickelson is predicting a great year ahead for both he and Tiger.

“The challenge is there are so many great young players and so many great players in the game today, that it takes our best to win.

“I just think that both myself and Tiger are going to have a really, really good year this year.”

Golf Monthly Podcast Search for 'Golf Monthly Clubhouse' in your usual podcast provider to subscribe Golf Monthly Instruction

Tiger Woods won his 80th PGA Tour title at the Tour Championship in September and is around 5 1/2 years younger than Mickelson.

However, Woods has played a power game his entire career and with injuries, it is hard to see him having the same longevity as his left-handed rival, who owns a much more long and languid swing as opposed to Tiger’s athletic, shorter motion.

What can’t be denied is that both men still have the games to win at the highest level, and Mickelson hints that this year could be special for both of them.

Could that result in Major success? Nobody could rule that out.

Mickelson seeks a sixth Major in 2019 but crucially heads to Pebble Beach again in June in an attempt to wrap up the Career Grand Slam.

Lefty is yet to win his National Open after six runners-up finishes.

Woods is chasing two records in his career now, Sam Snead’s PGA Tour wins record of 82, of which he is two short, and Jack Nicklaus’ 18 Major wins record, which perhaps not even he now believes he can match.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Either way, it is fantastic that both Phil and Tiger are healthy and competitive in the twilights of their careers, and when you mix them with the world class youngsters like Bryson DeChambeau, Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, and those in their prime like Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka, golf is in a great place right now.