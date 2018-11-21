Lefty believes that Woods is the greatest golfer of all time and described his 2000 US Open win as the single-greatest performance in history

Mickelson: ‘Woods Is The Greatest Of All Time’

There are many debates over which golfer is the greatest of all time: Jack Nicklaus? Ben Hogan? Tiger Woods? Walter Hagen?

However, Phil Mickelson, who himself is without doubt one of the game’s greatest players of all time, believes that Woods is the undisputed GOAT.

Speaking at ‘The Match’ press conference, where he and Woods will battle it out for $9m at Shadow Creek on Friday, Mickelson was asked what Woods’ legacy will be.

Mickelson responded quite simply that Tiger is the greatest of all time.

“Greatest of all time,” Lefty said.

“That’s an easy one for me. I’ve seen him do things with a golf ball that’s never been done; the performance at the 2000 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is the single-greatest performance in the history of the game of golf, and possibly all of sports, and he continued to play that way for a number of years.”

WATCH: Woods vs Mickelson The Match Press Conference

Woods won the 2000 US Open at Pebble Beach by 15 strokes which is the largest winning margin in major history. It was his 1st US Open title and third major.

He has since gone on to win 14 majors in total, only second to Jack Nicklaus with 18.