The Spaniard won his second Senior Major with victory at St Andrews

Miguel Angel Jimenez Wins Senior Open

Miguel Angel Jimenez won his second Senior Major Championship at the Home of Golf, beating tournament favourite Bernhard Langer by a stroke at St Andrews.

Jimenez began the day with the lead and shot a three under par round of 69, parring the final three holes for victory.

Langer shot four under par for the day to finish at -11, just one back of Jimenez. The German came so close after a superb performance the week before at Carnoustie where he made the cut and finished T24th at The Open.

“This is one of my biggest victories,” said Jiménez.

“It’s amazing to win here. This is my second Major of the year, and it’s amazing to be the winner of The Senior Open here at St Andrews, the Home of Golf.

“There are no words to describe the feeling of holding the trophy on the 18th green. To have that trophy in my hand in front of the crowd and my friends, and my family is amazing.”

On a wet day on the east coast of Scotland, Jimenez thrived by making a birdie at the 1st as well as the 5th and 9th to go out in three under.

He made another birdie on the 12th hole to get to four under, just the seventh of the day on that hole.

He missed from close range at 14 and then 15 to drop a stroke but a clutch par putt on the 17th, the Road Hole, all-but secured the trophy.

A par at the last was enough to emulate his compatriot Seve Ballesteros, who lifted the Claret Jug at St Andrews in 1984.

Watch Jimenez’s final round highlights:

Jimenez won his first Senior Major just two months ago at the Regions Tradition in Alabama.

He is up to second in the PGA Tour Champions’ season-long Charles Schwaab Cup.