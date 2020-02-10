The Aussie hit one of the longest iron shots we've ever seen on the par-5 18th at 13th Beach Golf Links

WATCH: Min Woo Lee Hits 365 Yard 2-Iron

Min Woo Lee won his maiden European Tour title at the Vic Open with a two stroke victory over Ryan Fox.

The venue for the Vic Open is 13th Beach Golf Links in Geelong, near Melbourne, where conditions are currently quite firm.

One of the firmest spots on the course must be the 18th fairway.

Players don’t even need to hit driver to reach the 530+ yard par-5 in two, which, during tournament week at least, is essentially reduced to a medium-length par-4.

Evidence of this was in the third round where Min Woo Lee hit an incredible 2-iron around 365 yards to leave a mere 160 yards into the par-5 green.

It must also be said that the wind was howling from behind but still!

Watch the huge tee shot below –

“I think it’s the longest drive we’ve seen on 18 and he did it with an iron in hand,” the commentator said.

Related: Min Woo Lee What’s in the bag?

Lee won his maiden European Tour title having only turned pro in January 2019.

The 21-year-old Australian is up to 131st in the world with his victory.

Trending On Golf Monthly

Related: Increased hitting distances detrimental to future of golf – Distance Report

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram