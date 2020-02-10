The young Australian won his maiden European Tour title with a two stroke victory at 13th Beach Links

Min Woo Lee Wins Vic Open

Australia’s Min Woo Lee turned professional last January and has now won his maiden European Tour title after victory at the Vic Open.

The 21-year-old now joins his sister to have his name on the trophy after his older sibling, Minjee Lee, won the women’s event in 2014 and 2018.

“My sister and I winning the same tournament, it’s pretty special,” he said.

“I’ve got bragging rights now so it’s even better.

The women’s tournament was won by Hee Young Park who beat Choi Hye-Jin and So-Yeon Ryu in a playoff after the three ladies finished at eight under.

Park birdied three of the four extra holes to win her third LPGA Tour title.

In the men’s event, Min Woo Lee chipped in for birdie on the 1st hole and then birdied the 2nd and 4th before 10 consecutive pars.

He then finished birdie-par-bogey-birdie to win by two from Ryan Fox.

Fox shot an eight under round of 64 with four birdies and two eagles to record his best finish since last February’s World Super 6.

His eagle on the 18th put put pressure on the 21-year-old but Lee made a simple birdie to win in style.

Lee moves up to 131st in the world from 227 last week.

Watch: Min Woo Lee’s opening chip-in birdie –

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Vic Open, it’s the home open. Especially as it’s the European Tour, it’s big. I’m over the moon.

“I thought coming in I had a really good chance because I was hitting it really good but I think I impressed myself with the game this whole week.”

Both Lee and Park took home equal prize money with the two men’s and women’s tournaments running concurrently over the same course.

Vic Open Leaderboard 2020 – European Tour:

1 Min Woo Lee -19

2 Ryan Fox -17

3 Marcus Fraser -14

3 Robin Sciot-Siegrist -14

3 Travis Smyth -14

6 Jake McLeod -12

7 Darren Beck -11

7 Ashley Hall -11

7 Sam Horsfield -11

7 Jed Morgan (Am) -11

7 Sami Valimaki -11

