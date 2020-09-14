The Korean won her first Major in a playoff after eagling the 72nd hole

Mirim Lee Wins Maiden Major At ANA Inspiration

Mirim Lee chipped in three times in her final round including for eagle at the 18th hole to reach a playoff where she won the ANA Inspiration.

The Korean birdied the first extra hole to defeat Brooke Henderson and Nelly Korda.

She started the day two back of the leaders but four birdies and that closing eagle were enough to reach 15 under par and match Henderson and Korda.

Nelly Korda may feel hard done by as both of her playoff opponents used the controversial back wall at the 72nd hole.

The big sponsor wall stopped players’ balls from going into the water beyond the green, essentially acting as a backstop.

“I definitely thought to utilise the back and the back board. When I had practice rounds, I had practiced that shot, so it was a definite for me to use the space there,” Lee said through a translator.

This was the 29-year-old’s fourth LPGA Tour title and her first victory in three-and-a-half years.

“To be honest, I feel like I must be a little crazy for winning and for having won this, and I think I’ll be able to feel it once I meet my family and reunite with them,” Lee said afterwards.

Lexi Thompson finished two back of the playoff at -13 and in fourth with Stacy Lewis in fifth and Lydia Ko sixth.

England’s Mel Reid was T7th with Nasa Hataoka, Minjee Lee and Katherine Kirk.

