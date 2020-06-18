It is good news for the PGA Tour with no positive tests, although the Korn Ferry Tour returned positive tests for the second week in a row

More Positive Coronavirus Tests On Korn Ferry Tour

Whilst there have been no positive tests on the main PGA Tour, the Korn Ferry Tour has returned multiple positive tests in each of its two tournaments since the restart.

One player and three caddies tested positive last week at TPC Sawgrass, and two caddies tested positive this week at the event in St Augustine, Florida.

In all occasions, the player and caddies were forced to withdraw from the event.

Whilst the feeder tour has seen positive tests, there have been none on the PGA Tour.

Related: McIlroy – “If you care about your career, you should be here”

It has been a successful, and safe, restart to play on the PGA Tour, so much so that the tour is now advising both basketball and baseball leagues on how best to restart their respective sports.

Golf Monthly Instruction

“I know there’s a lot of people that are watching us, and hopefully they’re proud of what’s been done here,” PGA Tour commissioner Monahan said.

In order to play, golfers must undergo three tests before each event consisting of a nasal swab, a questionnaire and a temperature test.

Related: WATCH – Poulter shares brutal Coronavirus test experience

The PGA Tour is also trying to stop the spread by putting on a charter plane between its events.

The second event back for the PGA Tour is the RBC Heritage with three more tournaments to follow without crowds.

Fans will return on-site at the Memorial Tournament next month at Muirfield Village in Ohio.

Muirfield Village will host back-to-back events with a new tournament the week before replacing the John Deere Classic, which was recently cancelled due to no on-site fan revenue.

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram