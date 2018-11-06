Who will triumph at the penultimate event of the 2018 European Tour Season? Check out what the GM Tipster thinks with these Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips

With just two events left in 2018 season the European Tour are in South Africa again for the Nedbank Golf Challenge being played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Last season Branden Grace won the event by a single shot, and the home favourite is in the field again this year at 16/1 to win.

Favourties for the event are Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia (15/2) – who also give the tournament the star factor it needs.

