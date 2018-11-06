Who will triumph at the penultimate event of the 2018 European Tour Season? Check out what the GM Tipster thinks with these Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips
Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips
With just two events left in 2018 season the European Tour are in South Africa again for the Nedbank Golf Challenge being played at Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.
Last season Branden Grace won the event by a single shot, and the home favourite is in the field again this year at 16/1 to win.
Favourties for the event are Rory McIlroy and Sergio Garcia (15/2) – who also give the tournament the star factor it needs.
Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips Advised Bets
Branden Grace 4 points each way at 16/1 with Sportnation.bet – The defending champion has an incredible record of 1st,3rd and 4th in the event over the last three years. – very hard to ignore even if his season has been more solid than spectacular.
Danny Willett 3 points each way at 28/1 with Sportnation.bet – The 2016 US Masters was 7th last week in Turkey and has risen 200 World Ranking places since May. He won this event in 2014, was 4th in 2015 and 11th in 2016 – he ticks an awful lot of boxes to be followed this week.
Matt Wallace 3 points each way at 35/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman who has been pulling up tress all season feels a little long at this price. Played in the event last season and was 34th – and has won three times on the Tour since then, a good value bet if there ever was one.
Darren Fichardt 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – Has played this event twice and finished 6th (last season) and 12th. Was 23rd last week in Turkey, won the Tour Championship on the Sunshine Tour as well this season, don’t let me say I told you so!
