The penultimate week of the European Tour season takes place in South Africa

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips 2019

The penultimate week of the European Tour season takes place in South Africa for the Nedbank Golf Challenge taking place at the Gary Player Golf Course in Sun City.

This is the last chance for the players to get into the top 50 of the Race To Dubai Rankings and to make it into the field for the DP World Tour Championship next week.

There is a good field in attendance for the whopping prize pool of $12 million with the first prize being a record $2 million.

Lee Westwood won the event last season and he is there to defend his title – the bookies have him at 25/1 to do so.

Favourite this week are home favourite Louis Oosthuizen (15/2) and Henrik Stenson (14/1) – but there are plenty of other big names about.

To see how the GM Tipster has been doing this season go to the golf betting tips homepage.

Nedbank Golf Challenge Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets 2019

Matthew Fitzpatrick 5 points each way at 14/1 with Sportnation.bet – Four second places and three other top 10s this year, but most importantly no victory. Has a best finish of 8th in this event – and with his ability to play golf at altitude I think he is a very good shout to do well this year.

Alex Noren 4 points each way at 22/1 with Sportnation.bet – Won here in 2016, but has incredibly not had a top 10 this year. Been playing much better of late with a 66 and 67 in the first two rounds last week.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – One of the most improved players of the season – the South African started the year outside the world’s top 500 he is now in the top 100 – has had a win and five other top 10s under his belt this season.

Scott Hend 1 point each way at 250/1 with Sportnation.bet – A couple of good weeks in a row for the Australian – he is clawing onto his top 50 position on the ranking and another good week here will cement his spot in Dubai – is a very decent player at altitude.

18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.