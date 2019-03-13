The new trophy has been made in collaboration with the PGA Tour and Tiffany & Co.

New Players Championship Trophy Unveiled

The Players Championship returns this week and has both a new date in the calendar as well as a new trophy.

The new trophy has been carefully thought through and features a golfer swinging whilst standing on a base, made in collaborating with the PGA Tour and Tiffany & co.

The base is the shape of the ‘island green’ 17th hole at TPC Sawgrass, with the swing derived from the PGA Tour’s logo, because the PGA Tour is headquartered at Sawgrass with the tournament its flagship event.

The trophy is made up of sterling silver and 24k gold vermeil made using a 3D technology process called ‘electroforming’.

A fascinating aspect of the trophy is the golfer’s face, which has been made up of the tournament’s 38 winners’ faces all merged together.

It is 17 inches tall, whilst another one was made that will sit in the clubhouse throughout the year for golfers to see. That one is 32 1/4 inches tall.

“To create the statue, a Tiffany designer worked with the PGA Tour to replicate a golfer with the perfect swing,” Andy Hart, vice-president of diamond and jewelry supply at Tiffany & Co. said.

“The form of the golfer was then created into a mould using 3D printing technology.

“To mimic the texture of the water around the peninsula, the silversmith used a variety of special hammers to mark the silver on top of a hard surface.

“He used different angles of blow stokes and different spacing between blows to make the water come alive.”

The Players Championship is the PGA Tour’s flagship event and widely regarded as golf’s unofficial 5th Major.

The tournament has seen a huge prize money increase this year, taking its purse to $12.5m, which is the richest in golf.