The new schedule changes have left a number of Tour pros with a lot to think about going into 2019. By Lewis Blain.

New Tour Schedule Brings About Tough Decisions For Players

The newly revamped Major, PGA and European Tour schedules have left players with tough decisions to make on where and when they play this season.

A number of events have been moved around in order to condense the schedule whilst the FedEx Cup has received a big boost with the doubling of its bonus pool to $70m.

The marquee change sees the USPGA Championship move from August to May, with the Players moving from May to March.

This has forced the BMW PGA Championship to move from its traditional May spot to September.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs, now just three tournaments instead of four, will also end in August instead of September to ensure that the PGA Tour season concludes before the NFL season gets underway.

Prior to this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii, Australian Adam Scott explained the difficulties he will face with his schedule this year, revealing that he may skip all four WGCs.

“I just kind of took the simple approach and thought I’ll just play the ones I like and that make sense to play out of the way,” he said.

“Any inconvenience, whether it’s a big tournament or not. I don’t know how everyone can define a big tournament differently, but at the moment I have not scheduled a World Golf Championship because they don’t fall in the right weeks for me.”

At the beginning of the year, four-time major winner Rory McIlroy described the European Tour as a ‘stepping stone’ as he looks to have put a focus on playing more in America.

It is likely that the Northern Irishman won’t tee it up on the European Tour until at least July for the run of links golf going into the 148th Open Championship.

He may also give up his European Tour card for 2019 and pick it back up again in 2020 for the Ryder Cup.

“The PGA Tour has better fields, deeper fields and golf courses that probably suit my game a little bit more,” explained McIlroy

“I want to play against the best players in the world. I get a buzz from that. I’d much rather go down the stretch against Justin Thomas or Dustin Johnson.”

This will be the first time in McIlroy’s career that he has not started the year on the European Tour.

McIlroy’s decision has come about due to the changes, which sees him want to focus more on the PGA Tour’s March – August season beginning with his title defence at the Arnold Palmer Invitational a week before The Players.

2017 USPGA Champion Justin Thomas bemoaned the fact that he will not be able to attend a number of events that he is eager to play.

“There’s five or six or seven events I would love to play and I want to play, but it just doesn’t work out in the schedule, which is a bummer and I would hope tournament directors understand that, that events that I’m not playing in,” said Thomas.