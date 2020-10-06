Golf Monthly spoke to Nick Dougherty ahead the of the BMW PGA Championship being played at Wentworth

Nick Dougherty Previews The BMW PGA Championship

The BMW PGA Championship is being played at Wentworth this week and Golf Monthly sat down with Sky Sports presenter Nick Dougherty, and member of Wentworth, to preview the event.

Nick is working with BMW on its Garden Golf Tour; celebrating fans of the sport and the amazing golf courses they have built in their gardens during lockdown in homage of the sport.

Nick talk around the challenges of the Wentworth course, especially playing the course at this time of year – he especially mentions the need to hit fairways and mentions how tough the final three holes have now got at the course.

He also picks the players that he thinks are most likely to play well at the event this year. With his insight and knowledge it is likely that he is going to be on the money!

Dougherty also chats about Bryson DeChambeau, and admits that he might have been wrong about how the American played Winged Foot at the US Open – after doubting that is drive and gouge tactic would work.

Nick also talks about playing golf during lockdown and how he has really enjoyed playing the sport with his 8-year-old son. And how he has fallen back in love with the game during this time.

He also talks about some of the fun challenges that he and the family have been testing themselves with in the back garden – including chipping into a toilet roll!

The Golf Monthly team will be back next week to review who was victorious at Wentworth and looking ahead to the latest golf tournaments as we approach the US Masters that is being played in November.

