Nick Faldo: Tiger Woods Said “I’m Done, I Won’t Play Golf Again”

Tiger Woods has had a turbulent career with injuries and personal problems plaguing his time out on the golf course, and all of that makes his form this year even more remarkable.

Woods has returned in 2018 after a fourth back surgery and has showed real signs that he could become a prominent winner again.

He has just finished 2nd at the USPGA Championship, his best major finish in nine years, and carded a 64 on Sunday for his lowest EVER final round in a major.

He has also risen to 26th in the world rankings having been 1,199th less than a year ago.

The 14-time major winner has had problems with his knees, his neck, his legs and most prominently, his back.

Many never knew if Woods would ever return to competitive golf again and neither did he – he told a Masters champion at the 2017 Champions Dinner that he might never play again.

Six-time major winner Nick Faldo was on the Dan Patrick Show, telling the story of Woods at Augusta in 2017, a tournament which he skipped for the second straight year because of injury.

“I know he whispered to another Masters champion, two Masters dinners ago, ‘I’m done. I won’t play golf again,'” Faldo said.

“He said, ‘I’m done. I’m done, my back is done.’

“He was in agony. He was in pain. His leg, the pain down his legs, there was nothing enjoyable.

“He couldn’t move.

“If you watched footage of him, he couldn’t even get in and out of the golf cart at the (2016) Ryder Cup when he was a vice captain.”