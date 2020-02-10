The Canadian won his second PGA Tour title by four strokes at Pebble Beach

Nick Taylor Holds Off Mickelson To Win Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Nick Taylor survived a windy back nine at Pebble Beach to win his second PGA Tour title.

The Canadian was playing with Phil Mickelson in the final group with Lefty attempting to defend his title and win the Pebble Beach Pro-Am for the sixth time.

Mickelson got to within two after six holes but double-bogeyed the 8th and then bogeyed the 9th.

A birdie at the 10th got him back into it with Nick Taylor struggling.

Taylor bogeyed the 11th and 12th and then doubled the par-5 14th, which Mickelson also bogeyed.

Mickelson was within two at this point but Taylor chipped in for birdie to essentially win the tournament.

That was his second hole-out from off the green of the day after an eagle from the sand on the par-5 6th.

Tayor finished strong from there with another birdie at the par-3 17th.

Related: Nick Taylor What’s in the bag?

After his bogey at 14, Mickelson then dropped another at the 16th and eventually finished in 3rd behind Kevin Streelman.

“Nick played better than I did,” Mickelson said.

Taylor hasn’t tasted victory since his maiden PGA Tour title at the Sanderson Farms Championship in November 2014.

That was only his fourth start on the PGA Tour after a glittering amateur career where he spent 20 weeks atop the World Amateur Golf Rankings.

He now has a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour and is up to 101st in the world.

Conditions were tough coming down the stretch with winds of around 20mph.

Taylor came home in two over but his four under front nine meant he was round in 70 (-2).

Jason Day was in fourth behind Taylor, Streelman and Mickelson after a 75 (+3), which included just seven pars.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Jordan Spieth shot the round of the day with a five under 67 to return to the world’s top 50 and qualify for the WGC-Mexico Championship next week.

Related: Best Golf Deals – February 2020

“It feels amazing,” Taylor said.

“I don’t think it’s going to sink in for quite some time.

“I don’t know if I blocked out the last five hours and just played golf, and you know, now I’m here with winning with a trophy, it’s amazing.

“But we’re so privileged to be able to play this golf course every year and to win, like you said, and like at iconic place, it’s amazing.”

Pebble Beach Pro-Am Leaderboard –

1 Nick Taylor -19

2 Kevin Streelman -15

3 Phil Mickelson -14

4 Jason Day -11

5 Maverick McNealy -9

5 Daniel Berger -9

5 Matt Jones -9

5 Charl Schwartzel -9

9 Jordan Spieth -8

Trending On Golf Monthly

9 Lanto Griffin -8

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels @golfmonthlymagazine on Facebook and @golfmonthly on Twitter and Instagram