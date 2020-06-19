The American has become the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the virus

Nick Watney Tests Positive For Covid-19, Withdraws From RBC Heritage

Nick Watney has tested positive for Covid-19 at the RBC Heritage, becoming the first PGA Tour player to test positive for the disease in the first two weeks back since the break.

The tour released a statement saying that Watney had withdrawn after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday.

He had tested negative prior to the event but was showing symptoms before his second round.

The five-time PGA Tour winner did not travel on the tour’s charter jet this week from the Charles Schwab Challenge to the RBC Heritage.

The Tour administered 369 tests this week before the RBC Heritage and all results were negative, until Watney.

Our thoughts go out to Watney and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

The PGA Tour say it will have no additional comment at this time, although there are surely some very important conversations going on behind-the-scenes.

“PGA Tour member Nick Watney has withdrawn from the RBC Heritage prior to the second round after testing positive for Covid-19,” the PGA Tour said in a statement.

“On Friday, prior to arriving at the tournament, he indicated he had symptoms consistent with the illness and after consulting with a physician, was administered a test and found to be positive.

“Nick will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation and recovery period under CDC guidelines. For the health and well-being of all associated with the tournament and those within the community, the Tour has begun implementing its response plan in consultation with medical experts including working with those who may have had close contact with Nick.

“Watney, who traveled privately to Hilton Head Island for the tournament and was not on the PGA Tour-provided charter flight, tested negative upon arrival. He is the first PGA Tour member to test positive for Coronavirus. A total of 369 individuals (players, caddies, essential personnel) underwent on-site testing prior to the start of the tournament, with zero positive results.

“The PGA Tour will have no additional comment at this time and we ask media and fans to respect the privacy of Nick and his family.”

