Jack Nicklaus hosts the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village this week, where he traditionally shakes the winner's hand immediately after play

Nicklaus Vows To Shake Winner’s Hand – “I’m Not Going To Give Them Covid-19”

Jack Nicklaus is prepared to go against guidelines and shake the winner’s hand at the Memorial Tournament this week.

The 18-time Major winner owns Muirfield Village and the Memorial is his tournament, hence why he always shakes the winner’s hand and congratulates them immediately after winning.

However, he might not be able to do that this week as the PGA Tour have instructed there to be “no shaking hands and contact of any kind” in its Health and Safety Plan.

Despite what the PGA Tour say, and many governments and health bodies too, Nicklaus says he is going to shake the winner’s hand as he is “not going to give them Covid-19.”

The 80-year-old will have tested negative for Covid-19 to be allowed on-site as he’ll be part of the PGA Tour’s bubble this week.

Despite saying that he will shake the winner’s hand, he said he’ll give them a fist bump or elbow bump if they don’t want to shake hands.

“I’m going to shake their hand,” he said.

“I’m going to walk right out there and shake their hand.

“If they don’t want to shake my hand, that’s fine. I’ll give them a fist bump or an elbow bump, but I’m not going to give them Covid-19.

“I wouldn’t want to put anybody in that position. I wouldn’t do that, and if I was in danger of doing that, I wouldn’t shake the hands.

“Incidentally, I like shaking their hand, too. I think it’s a great tradition, but it’s as much fun for me as I hope it is for them.”

