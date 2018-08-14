The European Tour are in Sweden this week check out who we think will do well with our Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips

Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips



The European Tour only has three events before the Ryder Cup team is finalised. This week is the Nordea Masters being played at the new venue of Hills Golf & Sports Club.

Thorbjorn Olesen is a short-priced favourite to be a Ryder Cup Captain’s Pick at the moment and a win this week could mean he gets into the team automatically – he is 8/1 to be celebrating on Sunday evening.

Last season the event was played at Barseback Golf & Country club and Renato Paratore took the win – he is 50/1 to win again this year.

The GM Tipster is having another good season, check out his profit for this year at our golf betting tips homepage.

Nordea Masters Golf Betting Tips Advised Bets

Alexander Bjork 4 points each way at 18/1 with Sportnation.bet – Always going to look at home players, Bjork has had a decent season with four top 10s including a win at the Volvo China Open. Going to be pumped to put in a good performance this week.

Marcus Kinhult 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Another Swede in decent form who should be looked at, 5th at the Open de France a few starts ago he was also 3rd at the Qatar Masters, has the ability to feature in this field.

Tom Lewis 2 points each way at 66/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman was 3rd in the Swedish Challenge on the Challenge Tour a fortnight ago, so already has some positivity in this part of the world. His game seems to have turned a corner recently and results are improving.

Johan Edfors 1 point each way at 150/1 with Sportnation.bet – Redesigned six of the holes back in 2014, not in great form, but if he isn’t going to play well here where else will he? – Did finish 3rd at the Porsche European Open.

