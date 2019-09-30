The PGA Tour introduced a new driver testing schedule for the 2019/20 season and multiple players failed at the Safeway Open, according to a report

Numerous PGA Tour Players Fail Driver Test

A number of PGA Tour players’ drivers failed CT tests during the Safeway Open, it has emerged.

Reuters report that Corey Conners, Robert Streb, Jason Dufner, Michael Thompson and Mark Hubbard were just some of the players found to have non-conforming drivers.

Some players have questioned the accuracy of the tests and have reportedly sent their clubs back to their manufacturers for re-testing.

This is after the PGA Tour began unscheduled testing of drivers for the 2019/20 season, with a sample of 30 taken during the testing process.

The drivers have failed on the USGA’s CT test which looks at the Characteristic Time on the driver face.

A pendulum-type device measures how long a metal golf ball-shaped bob is in contact with the the clubface when swung at it from various heights, with the measurement in micro-seconds.

The CT limit is 239 with a tolerance of 18 microseconds allowed, making the absolute maximum limit a reading of 257 microseconds.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Perfectly legal drivers can become non-conforming over time through normal use as the club “creeps” beyond the allowed limits.

An equipment manufacturer told Reuters, “They all start off legal and then the face starts to deform and the CT number increases over time.

“It doesn’t necessarily correlate to higher ball speed,” said the representative. “This will become a non-topic next year.”

Xander Schauffele was one of a number of players to have their drivers fail at the Open this year, with the R&A conducting similar tests.

Schauffele reacted angrily at the time, saying he was “pissed off” with the R&A after a player jokingly called him a cheat.

Scott Hend caused intrigue on Twitter in July after the Open Championship when he revealed just how easily a driver could be made non-conforming.

