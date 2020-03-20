Both the men's and women's world rankings have been paused until further notice

Official World Golf Ranking Paused Due To Covid-19

Both the Official World Golf Ranking and the Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking have been paused indefinitely, the OWGR and WWGR have said in a statement.

“The Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR) and Rolex Women’s World Golf Ranking (WWGR) will be paused until further notice with professional golf currently inactive due to the global threat posed by Coronavirus (COVID-19),” the statement read.

“The Governing Boards of the OWGR and WWGR have decided that the rankings will be frozen at Week 11 (the week ending March 15th and 16th 2020) and will continue to monitor the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19.

“An announcement about the resumption of each respective ranking will be made in due course.”

This means that currently World Number One Rory McIlroy will not accrue any more weeks atop the rankings, with his total currently at 101.

He recently became the third golfer in the OWGR’s 34-year history to break the 100-week barrier.

Greg Norman in second with 331 weeks as World No.1 and Tiger Woods top with 683.

Men’s top 10 as it stands:

1 Rory McIlroy

2 Jon Rahm

3 Brooks Koepka

4 Justin Thomas

5 Dustin Johnson

6 Adam Scott

7 Patrick Reed

7 Patrick Cantlay

9 Webb Simpson

10 Tommy Fleetwood

The current women’s World Number One is South Korean Jin Young Ko, with USA’s Nelly Korda in second and South Korea’s former World No.1 Sung Hyun Park in third.

Women’s top 10 as it stands:

1 Jin Young Ko

2 Nelly Korda

3 Sung Hyun Park

4 Nasa Hataoka

5 Danielle Kang

6 Sei Young Kim

7 Brooke Henderson

8 Minjee Lee

9 Lexi Thompson

10 Jeong Eun Lee6

In the men’s game, Jon Rahm is currently in second place with four-time Major winner Brooks Koepka third.

Tommy Fleetwood is the top Englishman at No.10.

The 2020 golfing calendar is currently on hold, with the next scheduled golf on the PGA Tour set to be the Fort Worth Invitational on 21st May.

The European Tour’s next event is the Irish Open on 28th May, with Chief Executive Keith Pelley saying that he is “hopeful” it goes ahead.

However, it would not be a surprise to see both events, as well as the season, further postponed with the current uncertainty in this Covid-19 pandemic.

