Oliver Fisher has become the first golfer to shoot 59 on the European Tour
Oliver Fisher Shoots European Tour’s First Ever 59
Oliver Fisher has become the first golfer to shoot 59 on the European Tour.
The Englishman made 10 birdies and an eagle on route to a 12 under par total in round two of the Portugal Masters on the par-71 Dom Pedro Victoria course in Vilamoura.
Related: WIN a Galvin Green Ryder Cup Pullover
Whilst the PGA Tour has seen 10 rounds sub-60, this was the European Tour’s first.
Fisher began the day at level par after an opening 71 but was out in seven under par thanks to five birdies and an eagle on his opening nine.
Watch: Fisher’s clutch par save on 16 kept the dream alive, he would birdie the par-5 next
The 30-year-old then began his back nine birdie-birdie-birdie to reach 10 under after 12 holes and further birdies at the 15th and 17th meant he needed to par the last for 59.
A beautiful drive, iron shot to 30 feet and two putts secured history – and his putt for 58 came very, very close!
Watch: Fisher two-putts the last for a 59
Ryder Cup Tee Times And Pairings 2018
Check out who is playing with who and…
2018 Ryder Cup First Tee Biggest Ever
The grandstand for this year's Ryder Cup in…
Ryder Cup Gear 2018 – What The Players Will Wear
Check out what clothing the European and USA…
Ryder Cup TV Coverage 2018
Sky Sports will be showing the Ryder Cup…
Oliver Fisher’s only European Tour win came in 2011 at the Czech Open, although he will fancy his chances to pick up trophy number two in Portugal this week.
He currently ranks 287th in the Official World Golf Ranking.
For the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website and follow our social media channels