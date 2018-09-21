Oliver Fisher has become the first golfer to shoot 59 on the European Tour

Oliver Fisher Shoots European Tour’s First Ever 59

Oliver Fisher has become the first golfer to shoot 59 on the European Tour.

The Englishman made 10 birdies and an eagle on route to a 12 under par total in round two of the Portugal Masters on the par-71 Dom Pedro Victoria course in Vilamoura.

Whilst the PGA Tour has seen 10 rounds sub-60, this was the European Tour’s first.

Fisher began the day at level par after an opening 71 but was out in seven under par thanks to five birdies and an eagle on his opening nine.

Watch: Fisher’s clutch par save on 16 kept the dream alive, he would birdie the par-5 next

The 30-year-old then began his back nine birdie-birdie-birdie to reach 10 under after 12 holes and further birdies at the 15th and 17th meant he needed to par the last for 59.

A beautiful drive, iron shot to 30 feet and two putts secured history – and his putt for 58 came very, very close!

Watch: Fisher two-putts the last for a 59