Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 – who is going to win this week on the European Tour?
Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2019
The European Tour is back in the Middle East this week with the Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf Club.
This is the second running of the event, with Joost Luiten winning the inaugural event last season. The Dutchman is in the field again this week and is 0/1 to defend his title.
Favourites for the event, include Luiten, Thomas Pieters (12/1) and Alexander Levy (20/1). But with many of the world’s best players over in America this time of year there is good value throughout the field.
To keep up to date with how the GM Tipster is doing this year go to the golf betting tips homepage.
8 Biggest Golf Equipment Mistakes
We list 8 of the biggest equipment mistakes…
Rules Once Again On The Agenda At WGC-Mexico
Dustin Johnson won his 20th PGA Tour title…
How Far Do Average Golfers Actually Hit It?
Statistics from Game Golf show that average golfers…
Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 Advised Bets
Paul Dunne 3 points each way at 33/1 with Sportnation.bet – Had a really good couple of weeks in Australia – 3rd in his last event at the World Super 6 Perth. Hasn’t hit the heights since his British Masters win in 2017, I think he is overpriced and could figure on Sunday.
Andy Sullivan 2 points each way at 40/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Englishman played here last season and finished 16th, and had a couple of encouraging results in the desert at the start of the year. Only missed one cut last year, even though people thought he had a bad year – love him at this price.
Pablo Larrazabal 2 points each way at 60/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard is a decent desert golfer and has had a couple of good results this year already. Played in this event last week, another player who looks to have been priced a little long.
Alvaro Quiros 1 point each way at 100/1 with Sportnation.bet – The Spaniard played here last season enroute to missing the cut, but with a 3rd place finish in Dubai already under his belt, he gets the nod for our outsider tip for the week.
18+ Terms and Conditions Apply. Please Bet Responsibly.