Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2019 – who is going to win this week on the European Tour?

Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2019

The European Tour is back in the Middle East this week with the Oman Open at Al Mouj Golf Club.

This is the second running of the event, with Joost Luiten winning the inaugural event last season. The Dutchman is in the field again this week and is 0/1 to defend his title.

Favourites for the event, include Luiten, Thomas Pieters (12/1) and Alexander Levy (20/1). But with many of the world’s best players over in America this time of year there is good value throughout the field.

To keep up to date with how the GM Tipster is doing this year go to the golf betting tips homepage.