Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2020

The European Tour is back this week and in the Middle East for the Oman Open being played at Al Mouj Golf in Muscat.

Last year the event was won by Kurt Kitayama – but the American is playing on the PGA Tour this week at the Honda Classic so we will have a new champion this year.

Favourites for the event include Thomas Pieters (9/1), Martin Kaymer (14/1) and Thomas Detry (18/1), but with a weak field it is wide open.

Oman Open Golf Betting Tips 2020 Advised Bets

Haotong Li 3 points each way at 30/1 – Playing in the event for the first time he has had a fair amount of success playing in the Middle East so think he should have more this week.

Victor Dubuisson 2 points each way at 45/1 – The Frenchman has looked like finding some old form again with his 6th at the Saudi International a fortnight ago. He was 12th in this event last year – one of his best performances of the season.

Jorge Campillo 2 points each way at 60/1 – The Spaniard had an incredible 2019 with five top 3 finishes including a victory at the Trophee Hassan II. Also has a very good record in this event finishing 2nd and 4th in his two appearances here – has had a slow start to the season but will look to spring into action at this favourable venue.

Fabrizio Zanotti 1 point each way at 90/1 – The Paraguayan has finished 2nd and 7th in the times he has teed it up in this event, he has not shown any signs of decent form of late but a horse for a course at this price.

