Who will win the second 2021 event in a row in the United Arab Emirates?

Omega Dubai Desert Classic Betting Tips 2021

The second European Tour event of 2021 is the Omega Dubai Desert Classic which always attracts a good field and is a closely contested event.

Just some of the high-profile names in the field are Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia.

Lucas Herbert returns as defending champion after his playoff victory against Christiaan Bezuidenhout in 2020.

Who will win this week though? Check out our tips…

