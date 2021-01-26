Who will win the second 2021 event in a row in the United Arab Emirates?
Omega Dubai Desert Classic Betting Tips 2021
The second European Tour event of 2021 is the Omega Dubai Desert Classic which always attracts a good field and is a closely contested event.
Just some of the high-profile names in the field are Tyrrell Hatton, Collin Morikawa, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood, Justin Rose, Paul Casey, Shane Lowry and Sergio Garcia.
Lucas Herbert returns as defending champion after his playoff victory against Christiaan Bezuidenhout in 2020.
Who will win this week though? Check out our tips…
Matt Wallace 4 points each way at 22/1 with Bet365
Wallace clearly likes playing in the desert with many good finishes including a couple of runners-up finishes in Dubai as well as another T2 in this event back in 2019. Top that off with a T7 last week and a putter that looks to be red hot right now and we could see Wallace right up there come Sunday.
Lucas Herbert 3 points each way at 45/1 with 888Sport
We have gone with the 2020 winner here as well because of good odds and he has been solid to start the year with a T25 last week. It could have been a lot better too as he started the tournament in Abu Dhabi with two 68’s in a row before falling away over the weekend. He will enjoy heading back to the site of his sole European Tour victory.
Jason Scrivener 2 points each way at 66/1 with Betfred
Scrivener was awesome last week on his way to a runner-up finish, including a final round 66 which climbed him up the leaderboard in a big way. Given his form, we think 66/1 is very generous indeed.
Romain Langasque 2 points each way at 75/1 with Bet365
Langasque has played well at the Emirates Golf Club before and showed some inklings of good form last week with a T16 finish. The value at 75/1 is too good to miss for us.
