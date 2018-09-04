A strong field will tee it up at spectacular Crans-sur-Sierre this week for the 72nd running of the Omega European Masters. Matthew Fitzpatrick is defending champion.

Omega European Masters Leaderboard, Preview, TV Times

The European Tour heads for the Swiss Alps this week and the Omega European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre. Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick defends and many of the European Tour’s best are on the start sheet.

Three-time winner in 2018 and last week’s champion in the Made in Denmark, Matt Wallace will be amongst the favourites and other star names on the entry list include: 2016 Masters champ Danny Willett, two-time Major winner Martin Kaymer, 2011 Masters champion Charl Schwartzel and former World Number 1 Lee Westwood.

This is one of the European Tour’s oldest tournament venues and has been a fixture on the circuit since the Tour’s inception in 1972. Past winners include Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo, Lee Westwood, Luke Donald and Sergio Garcia.

Last year England’s Matt Fitzpatrick took the title on the third hole of a sudden-death playoff against Scott Hend. The Australian lost a playoff for the tournament for a second straight year, he had been beaten by Alex Noren in extra holes in 2016.

Crans-sur-Sierre has, perhaps, the most spectacular backdrop of any course on the European Tour. With the towering Swiss Alps surrounding the layout, this event makes for a stunning TV spectacle.

The layout dates from 1908, though it was re-designed in the late 1920s then altered by Seve back in 1999.

It’s not a long layout but it requires accurate hitting. If a player can keep the ball on track, good scores are possible. Back in 1992, Jamie Spence shot a 60 in the final round to force a playoff (which he then won) against Anders Forsbrand.

Miguel Angel Jimenez, a winner of this event in 2010, will play in his 28th European Masters this week.

The weather looks like being a little mixed. Rain is forecast for the first two days, clearing by the weekend.

Venue: Crans-sur-Sierre GC, Crans Montana, Switzerland

Date: Sep 6-9

Course stats: par 70, 6,848 yards

Purse: €2,500,000

Defending champion: Matthew Fitzpatrick (-14)

How to watch the Omega European Masters

TV Coverage:

Thursday 6 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm

Friday 7 – Sky Sports Golf from 10.30am and Sky Sports Main Event from 2.30pm

Saturday 8 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.30am

Sunday 9 – Sky Sports Golf from 11.00am

Not a Sky Sports customer and want to watch the Omega European Masters?

BUY NOW: Now TV Sky Sports Pass – £7.99 for a day, £12.99 for a week or £33.99 for a month

Players to watch:

Lucas Bjerregaard – The Dane was tied ninth in the Czech Masters and then sixth last week in his home event. He finished in the top-10 at Crans last season.

Lee Westwood – Lost in a playoff in Denmark and will look for another opportunity to secure his first win since 2014 in an event where he has enjoyed success in the past. He won in 1999 and has four further top-10 finishes.

Golf Monthly Instruction

Thomas Detry – The young Belgian has been playing well with solid finishes in each of his last three starts. He’s yet to win on the European Tour but this could be the week he breaks his duck.

Key holes: 5-7. Three straight par 4s measuring under 365 yards. The last two could be driveable depending on tee position and wind direction – This should be where players kick-start their rounds with a couple of birdies. However, danger awaits if you get greedy.