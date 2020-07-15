The 18-time Major winner texted Justin Thomas congratulations thinking he had won the Workday Charity Open

“Oops!” – Jack Nicklaus Reveals Premature Justin Thomas Text

Jack Nicklaus once again hosts the Memorial Tournament this week at Muirfield Village with a huge field assembled including the world’s top five plus 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.

The Golden Bear revealed that he had an ‘oops’ moment on Sunday, however, when he prematurely congratulated Justin Thomas for winning the Workday Charity Open.

Thomas holed a 50 footer in the playoff for a birdie and it looked like he was going to take the title, however Collin Morikawa then holed a 25 footer to continue the action.

Jack Nicklaus didn’t see Morikawa’s putt as he was just boarding his jet to the tournament and both he and his wife Barbara texted Thomas to congratulate him.

It was only until he reached cruising altitude when his wifi returned and he realised that Morikawa actually won.

“I had a little bit of an “oops” last week myself,” Nicklaus said.

“So we were getting on an airplane at 2pm which is when we were coming up here, and just as we were getting ready to take off, the first hole of the playoff, Justin Thomas holes that big long putt.

“Well, I saw the putt. We didn’t see Morikawa’s putt. Barbara and I both texted Justin and said to him, ‘wow, what a fantastic putt, unbelievable fantastic super putt, can’t believe that you made that putt. Now you’ve got the chance to win two in a row.’

“And then we got up in the air, and we picked up wifi after 10,000 feet, and we found out Morikawa won the tournament, and so I had to send him another text and say, ‘Oops, a little premature.’

“He was good about it. He texted back and he said, ‘All’s good, it’s okay.’

Thomas tweeted to confirm the story and said he was fuming following his defeat but the texts from the Jack and Barbara made him laugh.

Collin Morikawa won his second PGA Tour title at the Workday Charity Open and now has more wins than missed cuts in his 13 months as a professional.

