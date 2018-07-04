49-year-old Goosen came through at Prince's to play his final Open as a regular Tour player whilst former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson qualified at Notts

Open Qualifying Round Up: Retief Goosen Comes Through At Prince’s

The Open Final Qualifying took place yesterday and 12 spots have been filled for the tournament at Carnoustie this month.

Final Qualifying took place at four venues across the UK – Prince’s in Kent, the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, Notts (Hollinwell) in Nottinghamshire and St Anne’s Old Links in Lancashire.

Retief Goosen was the biggest name to come through. The two-time major winner finished at -1 after 36 holes in windy conditions at Prince’s as just three men finished under par.

Related: Goosen controversially not given US Open exemption

The 49-year-old shot rounds of 71 and 72 to qualify in the final spot despite bogeying his final hole of the day.

“I am glad it played tough today as I play better when it is difficult,” the South African said.

“I drove the ball well and my long putting in the wind was good. This will be my last Open as a regular tour player — next year I’ll be with the seniors — but I’m looking forward to it. Carnoustie is always tough but I’m sure it will be in great condition.

“Hopefully, it wouldn’t be as windy as today.”

Tom Lewis, who won the low amateur honours at the 2011 Open, came first by two strokes with rounds of 72 and 68.

The Englishman tied the record for the lowest ever round by an amateur in a major at the 2011 Open where he was co-leader after day one thanks to a 65.

That took place at Royal St. George’s, literally next door to Prince’s, and Lewis made four birdies in his last eight holes at to seal his spot at Carnoustie.

Related: Irish Open Preview, TV Times

Nordic Golf League player Haraldur Magnus from Iceland was second at -2.

Prince’s qualifiers:

Tom Lewis -4 (72, 68)

Haraldur Magnus -2 (72, 70)

Retief Goosen -1 (71, 72)

Scottish Amateur Champion Sam Locke, who is just 19-year-old, won at the Renaissance Club with rounds of 69 and 66. Locke is coached by his dad Andrew who is a PGA Professional and is mentored by 1999 Carnoustie Open winner Paul Lawrie.

He works at Paul Lawrie Golf Club in the coffee shop and will be celebrating his Open qualification with a shift.

Former Walker Cup Grant Forrest took the second spot at -6 to qualify for his second Open.

England’s Thomas Curtis finished in third place to qualify. Curtis’ biggest achievement up until then was winning $20,000 in a par-3 tournament on his honeymoon in Bermuda.

The Renaissance Club qualifiers:

Sam Locke -7 (69, 66)

Grant Forrest -6 (67, 69)

Thomas Curtis -5 (68, 69)

Three local Lancashire lads qualified at St Annes Old Links in Lytham St Annes.

James Robinson, who lives in St Annes, led the way on 12-under-par and Challenge Tour player Jack Senior tied with European and Challenge Tour player Marcus Armitage two strokes back.

It was an emotional day for Armitage who qualified for his first Open at the expense of missing his coach’s mum’s funeral.

“I’m a bit overwhelmed,” he said.

“My coach Anthony Sheehy has been very special to me. He lost his Mum last week and I couldn’t be there for the funeral so this is for him and her. I’ve tried a lot of times to make it to The Open so it’s very special to have done it at last.”

Related: The Greenbrier Preview, TV Times

Robinson, who plays his golf at Southport and Ainsdale, shot a 65 in the afternoon to add to his opening 67. Starting at the 10th in the second round, he finished the back nine birdie-birdie-eagle, hitting a four-iron to 12 inches at 18.

St Annes Old Links qualifiers:

James Robinson -12 (65, 67)

Marcus Armitage -10 (65, 69)

Jack Senior -10 (68, 66)

Former Ryder Cup player Oliver Wilson qualified at Notts (Hollinwell) in second spot.

The Englishman shot 72 in the morning and lost his ball on the 1st hole in the afternoon but made an eagle with his second ball to par the sub-400 yard par-4.

The 2014 Dunhill Links Champion will play in his first Open since 2010.

“I’m pleased. I played really well but it was so bouncy that it was very difficult to get it close,” he said.

“My game is in a better position than it’s been for five or six years and this builds the confidence a bit more. This is another little step in the right direction.”

Ashton Turner was four back after a level-par opening round of 72 but a six-under-par 66 including three birdies and an eagle in his last five holes safely saw him through in first place for his first major start.

Rhys Enoch, who won this year’s Cape Town Open on the Sunshine Tour, was one behind Wilson.

Notts (Hollinwell) qualifiers:

Ashton Turner -6 (72, 66)

Oliver Wilson -3 (72, 69)

Rhys Enoch -2 (72, 70)