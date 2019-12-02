The Spaniard battled blisters and swing issues to win his fifth European Tour title by one stroke.

Pablo Larrazabal Battles Blisters To Win Alfred Dunhill Championship

Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal had not won on the European Tour for roughly four and a half years as he headed into the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship by three strokes. A simple final day was on the cards but it did not turn out this way for the 36-year-old.

Battling painful blisters and swing issues, he carded six bogeys and a double bogey throughout the day and at one stage he was three shots back. It appeared as if the wait to get back into the winners circle would go on.

But he battled and regrouped to birdie three of the final four holes to shoot 75 and win by one stroke from Swede Joel Sjoholm.

Watch: Larrazabal’s Final Round Highlights

Speaking to the European Tour, Larrazabal said; “I woke up this morning and I didn’t think I was going to play. I couldn’t put my shoe on, I couldn’t walk to the buggy. I really struggled on the back nine, I have a big blister on my right toe and I said to myself ‘If Tiger can win a US Open with a broken leg…’ and I just fought hard.”

“It’s been a long road the last few years and this is where I want to be.

“I want to thank all my family and my wife. This is a place that I really love and I will come back until I cannot play anymore.

“Being a winner again means so much. I’ve been working hard, I put as many hours in as I’ve put in in my golfing career and this is what for.”

Larrazabal has several players chasing him down the stretch but Sjoholm, Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Round 1 leader Will Besseling all couldn’t make their chances count.

Alfred Dunhill Championship Leaderboard

1. Pablo Larrazabal -8

2. Joel Sjoholm -7

3. Charl Schwartzel -6

3. Branden Grace -6

3. Wil Besseling -6

6. Daniel Van Tonder -4

7. Justin Harding -3

7. Johannes Veerman -3

7. MJ Viljoen -3

7. Zander Lombard -3

