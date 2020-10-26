The American moves back inside the world's top 10 thanks to his third PGA Tour title

Patrick Cantlay Beats Rahm And Thomas To Win Zozo Championship

Patrick Cantlay edged out both Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas to win his third PGA Tour title at the Zozo Championship.

The American equalled his career-low of nine birdies in the final round to shoot 65 (-7) for a finishing score of 23 under par.

Thomas, the 54-hole leader, shot three under and Rahm, who began the final day one back, posted a score of found under par to narrowly miss out.

Cantlay was out in four under and then made four birdies in five holes from the 11th tee to take the lead.

He could even manage a bogey on the par-5 16th with both Thomas and Rahm shooting level par on the back nine.

It is Cantlay’s third PGA Tour title and his first since June last year at The Memorial Tournament.

He is back inside the world’s top 10, moving up to 9th.

“I played really well. I feel like I have been playing well for a while and this week it just kind of all came together every day,” Cantlay said.

“Obviously I started today a few back, but I knew I had to go out and make a bunch of birdies. And today was actually the only day I made a bogey, but offset it with enough birdies.

“I think it’s just validation of all the hard work. I put in a lot of work and try to do the right things all the time, so when it all does come together, it’s really rewarding because it’s all that hard work paying off.”

Rory McIlroy finished in T17th at 15 under par after making 29 birdies for the week – the most in his PGA Tour career.

WATCH: Zozo Championship final round highlights –

For all the latest golf news, check the Golf Monthly website