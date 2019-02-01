The 2018 Masters champion is only the fourth American to receive the accolade

Patrick Reed Made Life Member Of European Tour

Masters champion Patrick Reed has been made an Honorary Life Member of the European Tour.

The 28-year-old Texan is only the fourth American to receive the accolade after Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson.

“Words can’t really describe how proud I am right now. It’s always been a dream of mine to be a worldwide player and play on both Tours,” he said.

“Now, to be able to fulfil that on the European Tour, and to travel the world and grow the game means so much to me.

“For the European Tour to have faith in me and give me this opportunity means everything. I hope to show everyone and show the Tour how proud I am and represent the Tour really well in the game of golf.

“It’s such an honour to be named alongside Jack, Arnold and Tom. They are legends of the game of golf, not just because of what they’ve done on the golf course, but because what they’ve done off the golf course.

“They have helped grow the game and grow their communities. That’s something I’m trying to do, to follow in their footsteps and grow the game of golf.

“I want to do it worldwide like those guys. To be part of such a small group is unbelievable and it’s hard to even talk about.”

Reed is yet to win his first regular European Tour event but victories at the 2014 WGC-Cadillac Championship and 2018 Masters count as European Tour titles.

He is the 55th man to receive Honorary Life Membership of the European Tour after John Jacobs first received it in 1978.

European Tour Chief Executive Keith Pelley said, “Patrick is a global player who has fully embraced the European Tour and he has been extremely popular with our fans wherever he has played because of that.”

Francesco Molinari was most-recently awarded Life Membership in December after a 2018 that saw him win The Open, the BMW PGA Championship, the Race to Dubai and all five of his matches at the Ryder Cup, becoming the first European to do so.